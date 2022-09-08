Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Archewell Website Shares A Simple Tribute To The Queen

History was made after the royal family announced the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8. King Charles III now takes the mantle as royal family members travel to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to mourn the queen, according to the BBC. While questions have surfaced about what will happen to Price Harry and Meghan Markle now that Charles is king, Harry has reportedly arrived in Scotland — without Meghan, Duchess of Sussex — to join his family in mourning (per the BBC).

However, Meghan and Harry have offered a touching yet simple tribute to the late queen on their website, Archewell. The website serves as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's online base for the public organization the pair founded in 2020. While the site usually offers stories, news, and information about upcoming audio productions from Archewell Audio, the website has been dedicated to honoring the memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

Those who navigate to the page can see a black screen with the words, "In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II" in addition to the dates 1926-2022 displayed. The somber message comes as questions continue about the couple's future relationships with those in the royal family. Nonetheless, it's clear that Meghan and Harry are joining in the public mourning of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.