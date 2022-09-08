New British PM Liz Truss Addresses Country With Pledge To King Charles III

Only two days after meeting with Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral, new British Prime Minister Liz Truss has pledged her loyalty to a new monarch.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Truss stood outside of 10 Downing Street in London to offer her "support and loyalty to the nation's new monarch," King Charles III (via BBC).

In her statement, the BBC reports Truss urged Britons to help their new king "bear the awesome responsibility that he now carries for us all." She added that, "[W]ith the passing of the second Elizabethan age, we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of [their] great country, exactly as her Majesty would have wished by saying the words God save the King." This pledge symbolizes Charles' official confirmation as "the new monarch of the United Kingdom," per Manchester Evening News. Town & Country reports King Charles and Queen Consort, Camilla are preparing to return to London.

About the late queen, Truss said, "Britain is the great country it is today because of her" and that "she was the very spirit of Britain, and that spirit will endure" (via Sky News). Truss continued, adding that it was "an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years. Her life of service stretched beyond most of our living memories." It's that service that also won her the love and admiration of "people in the United Kingdom," Truss said, "and all around the world."