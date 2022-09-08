Pope Francis Issues A Personal Message To King Charles III

The world is mourning the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, who spent 70 years on the throne in service to the people. In the wake of her death, Pope Francis shared his condolences to King Charles III on his devastating loss in a telegram posted to Twitter by the Tablet's Rome correspondent Christopher Lamb, and paid tribute to her life of service and unwavering faith.

In his telegram, Pope Francis highlighted the queen's "example of devotion to duty" and prayed for a smooth transition as Britain's prime minister has already confirmed Charles' new title. "I assure Your Majesty of my prayers that Almighty God will sustain you with his unfailing grace as you now take up your high responsibilities as King," his telegram read in part. "Upon you and all who cherish the memory of your late mother, I invoke an abundance of divine blessings as a pledge of comfort and strength in the Lord."

As His Majesty prepares to take on his assumed duties, CNN reflected on Charles' character over the years and delved into the causes he deeply cares about, including supporting disadvantaged youths. The Guardian surmised that it's inevitable that the king's reign will be distinct from his mother's as their styles are different, but he still has the opportunity to serve the people in the way that she did and more.