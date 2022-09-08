The Final Photos Of The Queen Speak Volumes About Her Character

Queen Elizabeth II tragically passed away at the age of 96 on September 8. The longest reigning monarch in the United Kingdom's history has left behind an impressive legacy. The queen saw changes in society from the industrial age to the world connected by the internet (via NBC News). Throughout her lifetime, she made several admirable contributions.

During the final years of her life, many issues were unfolding within the royal family. The queen had to handle the allegations against her son, Prince Andrew, for his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. As a result, she quickly stripped her son of his military titles (via The New York Times). She also had to juggle the family struggles that occurred when her grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, chose to leave their duties for life in California.

While scandals occurred, the queen's legacy spoke for itself. She had given more to charities than any other monarch in England's history, The Guardian reports. When it came to making public appearances, she always showed up looking her best and showing her charisma.

The last photos before her death have surfaced, and it's no surprise that she was true to her character even as the end neared.