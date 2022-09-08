Meghan Markle's Father Shares His Honest Feelings On The Queen's Death

There is no denying that Meghan Markle has a strained relationship with her father, Thomas Markle — that's why it was a bit of a surprise when he chose to make a public comment about the passing of his estranged son-in-law's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, passing away. While the world stopped on September 8 following the tragic loss of Elizabeth, a public word of grief from the Duchess of Sussex's father was one of the most interesting posts of the day.

Speaking directly to the Daily Mail, Thomas said, "My heart goes out to the royal family and to the British people for their loss of the most-loved and admired Queen Elizabeth." He continued, "Her service, grace, and devotion signals the end of an era and she will always be cherished in our memories." His tribute to the queen didn't stop there. "Truly a loss to the world," Thomas said. "In a way it feels like we've all lost a member of our family."

Thomas' feelings towards the royal family have not always been kind like the words uttered above. According to NBC News, he once shared that he felt he was entitled to compensation from the family.

"They owe me," Thomas said in a documentary titled "Thomas Markle: My Story." "The royals owe me, Harry owes me, Meghan owes me. What I've been through, I should be rewarded for."