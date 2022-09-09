The Blaring Way Queen Elizabeth Is Being Remembered Across The UK

As news broke on Sept. 8th of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, plans to honor the beloved British monarch went into immediate effect. When people around the world learned of the Queen's death, thousands flocked to Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle to pay their respects (via PBS). Elsewhere, bells tolled at Westminster Abbey, St Paul's Cathedral, and Windsor Castle, in commemoration of Her Majesty.

On Sept. 9th, multiple 96-round death gun salutes took place around the United Kingdom. The 96 rounds are a symbol for each year that Queen Elizabeth II lived. In London, the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery performed a gun salute in Hyde Park (via Royal Central). According to the BBC, another 96-gun salute by the 104 Royal Artillery Regimen took place at Cardiff Castle in Wales. Guns were also fired at the Tower of London and in Gibraltar, among other locations.

In addition, flags are flying at half-mast around the UK, and churches will be opened for the public to gather and remember the Queen. On the evening on Sept. 9, church services, known as choral evensongs, were also held at cathedrals across the country.

Though King Charles III immediately took over the throne upon his mother's death, tomorrow Charles will formally be proclaimed monarch and make history. For the first time ever, the ceremony will be televised.