Balmoral Staff Will View The Queen's Coffin In A Room With A Heartwarming Past

The death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 has put into action Operation London Bridge, the code name for the plan enacted once Her Majesty passes away, according to NBC News.

Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, with family traveling to see her before her death, including Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and later, Prince Harry (per CBS News). Earlier in the day, Buckingham Palace released a statement that the queen was under "medical supervision," (via BBC News). Later in the evening, it was announced via The Royal Family's official Twitter that she had died peacefully that afternoon.

King Charles III, who ascended to the throne upon the queen's death, and his wife, Queen Consort, Camilla Parker Bowles, returned to London the following day. Queen Elizabeth's coffin has been placed in the ballroom of Balmoral Castle, "to allow her loyal household staff to pay their respects," reports the Daily Mail. The ballroom itself has a heartwarming past, which may lend insight as to why the queen's coffin is to be viewed there.