King Charles May Have Included A Nod To Princess Diana In His First Address

On September 9, 2022, King Charles III honored his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in a touching tribute. With the backdrop of Buckingham Palace's Blue Drawing room behind him, he delivered his first speech as King as the world watched on, and stressed his utter loyalty to the United Kingdom, per CNN.

King Charles III's first speech in his new role as monarch has everyone saying the same thing, and pointing out that he has inherited a significant responsibility, as well as a legacy. His Majesty acknowledged this immense weight and duty in his speech. "As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself throughout the remaining time God grants me to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation," he voiced.

In an unexpected move, the King gave a subtle nod to Prince Harry and Meghan after confirming the line of succession for the royal family. His first address to a mourning nation also stirred comparisons to his late ex-wife Princess Diana's funeral service because of a single poetic line connecting them together.

The final line of his closing remarks was pulled directly from Shakespeare's classic "Hamlet," the Daily Mail reported. "May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest," the assist from Shakespeare read. "Song for Athene," the song performed at Princess Diana's funeral also referenced this exact line, making this already heartbreaking moment even more bittersweet.