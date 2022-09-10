Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Prince William After The Queen's Death

While the royal family is mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, there are still duties that need to be carried out as her son, King Charles III, ascends to the throne. On September 10, King Charles III was formally proclaimed the sovereign of the United Kingdom during the Accession Ceremony, which was broadcast live on television for the first time, per NPR.

Although Charles inherited the throne upon his mother's death, the Accession Ceremony is used to formally proclaim and introduce the new monarch to the United Kingdom. Prime Minister Liz Truss — who was formally appointed by the queen just two days before her death — was in attendance, as well as several other senior politicians. The king was also joined by his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, and his son, Prince William, Prince of Wales. It was the first time William had been seen out in public since his grandmother's passing, and royal watchers on social media were quick to point out how solemn the future king looked.

"I'm really feeling for Prince William and Queen Camilla at the Proclamation. They look so sad," tweeted one observer. "Prince William looks so sad," wrote another.

During his private meeting with the Accession Council, Charles spoke about the grief everyone is feeling during this difficult time. "I know how deeply you and the entire nation, and I think I may say the whole world, sympathize with me in this irreparable loss we have all suffered," he said.