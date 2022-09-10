The Subtle Nod King Charles Paid To William And Harry At His Accession Council

Although King Charles III automatically inherited the throne upon the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, there are still official protocols that need to be taken to make his ascension conclusive. One of the most important is the Accession Ceremony, where Charles was formally proclaimed and introduced as the new monarch to the United Kingdom, per NPR.

The event — held at St. James's Palace in London — was attended by British Prime Minister Liz Truss and other senior politician, as well as Camilla, Queen Consort, and royal heir Prince William, Prince of Wales. But while Charles's other son, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was not there, the king found a way to make both of his children a part of this momentous day. During the ceremony, Charles signed the declarations with an inkpot that was given to him by William and Harry, according to a tweet from Platinum Jubilee News.

While Harry was not a part of the Accession Ceremony, he and his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, are expected to remain in the U.K. to mourn the queen and attend her funeral, per People. Charles also mentioned the couple when he addressed the world after his mother's death, expressing his love for Harry and Meghan as they "continue to build their lives overseas."