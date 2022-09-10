William And Catherine Aren't The Only Windsor Family Members With New Titles

A lot has changed since Thursday, September 8, 2022 when Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. This long-anticipated tragedy turned the royal family upside down, with the line of succession being reshuffled as the first, most-pressing consequence. King Charles III has officially been declared the sovereign of Britain (via The New York Times). He also officially bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales upon Prince William and Catherine Middleton, who also inherit the titles of Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, to add to their existing titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (via Daily Mail).

Of course, the new Prince of Wales is now the official heir to the throne, which means his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are second, third and fourth in line, respectively. Little known fact: Prior to the Queen's death, Prince William and Prince Harry were actually officially princes of Wales. And now, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge's children are princes and princesses of Wales. So, for instance, his first-born's official title is Prince George of Wales.

The title shuffle that has followed the passing of the Queen also means the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's kids officially inherited titles. As such, they are Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, all because their grandfather became monarch.