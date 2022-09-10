The One Noticeable Royal Missing From King Charles' Oath Signing

Around 200 Privy Counselors gathered at St. James's Palace to recognize the death of Queen Elizabeth and formally announce King Charles III as the new monarch, per CBS News. This group of attendees at the Accession Council included newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss and the Lord Mayor of London. Prince William, the new Prince of Wales, along with Camilla, Queen Consort, were also present.

For the first time, the ceremony was televised, leaving viewers with questions about who could participate. "Why is Prince Harry not in attendance?" one royal fan tweeted. "Prince Harry should have went to his fathers thing..." commented another.

According to NBC's "Today," the Duke of Sussex was not there as he's not a member of the Privy Council. With 700 members, not even all Privy Councilors were guaranteed attendance due to space considerations. Current members were appointed by Queen Elizabeth, with William, now the Duke of Cornwall, joining the group in 2017. It's possible Harry was once part of the group as well. "It could be that he was taken off for one reason or another," Kim Hjelmgaard, world affairs correspondent at USA Today, told NBC. This change may have occurred when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their roles as working royals.

Despite Harry's absence, King Charles paid tribute to Harry and William at the ceremony. To sign the official declaration naming him king, Charles dipped his pen into a silver pot that his sons had given him in honor of the momentous occasion.