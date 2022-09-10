The Stunning Story The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Predict For Brooke And Liam
"The Bold and the Beautiful" fans have certainly seen the good, the bad, and the downright ugly when it comes to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). She's committed some of the worst sins on the soap, including sleeping with her daughter's husband, her daughter's high school boyfriend, and even her sister's husband. Also, "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans can't seem to keep up with all the times that Brooke has been married on the show. As much as she loves her husband Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), she somehow finds herself kissing other men in this fictional town of Los Angeles that she lives in.
Katherine Kelly Lang, who portrays Brooke on the small screen, says that despite all of the weddings she's had in her past, it was her first one to Ridge that was the most memorable. She told Entertainment Tonight back in March, "I still remember the first wedding that I had to Ridge on the beach, riding a horse down. Trotting in and getting off with this, it was kind of like a Cinderella dress. It was just very romantic and very much like Cinderella."
And while Brooke can't decide on whether or not she wants to stay married to Ridge or continue her flirtatious affair with her ex Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), there's a stunning story that fans are now predicting for Brooke and her son-in-law, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).
Are Brooke and Liam getting closer?
There's close and then there's too close. There's speculation that Brooke Logan might be getting a little too close for comfort with her son-in-law, Liam Spencer, as his wife Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) seems to be spending more time with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) these days as they are trying to figure out a new custody arrangement for his son, Douglas Forrester. A lot of fans have even made it clear that they are either on Team Hope or Team Thomas.
In a new "The Bold and the Beautiful" teaser on Twitter, Brooke seems to be confiding more and more in Liam. This has prompted a lot of fans to wonder what might be going on between the two of them and what might be on Brooke's agenda. Some comments have included, "Briam is spending a lot of time together which could lead to things," along with, "Hmm, it is never good when Brooke is spending this much alone time with the spouse of one of her female kin. Particularly a daughter." Someone else also commented, "Briam spends more and more time alone and generally when Brooke confides too much in a son-in-law or a brother-in-law, it's never very good. It ends with a kiss or in bed."
That said, Hope needs to pay attention to what's going on before she accidentally finds her mother in bed with her husband!