The Stunning Story The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Predict For Brooke And Liam

"The Bold and the Beautiful" fans have certainly seen the good, the bad, and the downright ugly when it comes to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). She's committed some of the worst sins on the soap, including sleeping with her daughter's husband, her daughter's high school boyfriend, and even her sister's husband. Also, "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans can't seem to keep up with all the times that Brooke has been married on the show. As much as she loves her husband Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), she somehow finds herself kissing other men in this fictional town of Los Angeles that she lives in.

Katherine Kelly Lang, who portrays Brooke on the small screen, says that despite all of the weddings she's had in her past, it was her first one to Ridge that was the most memorable. She told Entertainment Tonight back in March, "I still remember the first wedding that I had to Ridge on the beach, riding a horse down. Trotting in and getting off with this, it was kind of like a Cinderella dress. It was just very romantic and very much like Cinderella."

And while Brooke can't decide on whether or not she wants to stay married to Ridge or continue her flirtatious affair with her ex Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), there's a stunning story that fans are now predicting for Brooke and her son-in-law, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).