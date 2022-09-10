MSNBC On-Air Feud Regarding The Queen's Legacy Gets Uncomfortable Really Fast

The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II is causing people worldwide to reflect on the monarch's legacy, including a handful of world leaders. Former President Barack Obama shared a close relationship with the queen and was quick to post a tribute on Twitter. "Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us," former President Obama wrote. "Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity." The 44th president then added, "Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau teared up as he remembered the British monarch, calling her one of his "favorite people." Even Vladimir Putin paid tribute to the queen, which was met with fierce backlash online.

Other leaders, however, had less favorable things to say about the British monarch. Singer Phoebe Bridgers shared her disdain for Her Majesty on Instagram. Then, on September 10, MSNBC's broadcast got heated as a British historian and an MSNBC host butted heads about Queen Elizabeth's legacy.