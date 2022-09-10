MSNBC On-Air Feud Regarding The Queen's Legacy Gets Uncomfortable Really Fast
The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II is causing people worldwide to reflect on the monarch's legacy, including a handful of world leaders. Former President Barack Obama shared a close relationship with the queen and was quick to post a tribute on Twitter. "Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us," former President Obama wrote. "Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity." The 44th president then added, "Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance."
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau teared up as he remembered the British monarch, calling her one of his "favorite people." Even Vladimir Putin paid tribute to the queen, which was met with fierce backlash online.
Other leaders, however, had less favorable things to say about the British monarch. Singer Phoebe Bridgers shared her disdain for Her Majesty on Instagram. Then, on September 10, MSNBC's broadcast got heated as a British historian and an MSNBC host butted heads about Queen Elizabeth's legacy.
A British historian and MSNBC host Ali Velshi did not see eye to eye
Earlier on MSNBC: Ali Velshi dragged Dr Andrew Roberts for whitewashing British Royals colonialism...#Velshipic.twitter.com/OhVHejZb5A— Neo Jane (@NeoJane8) September 10, 2022
British historian Dr. Andrew Roberts slammed MSNBC host Ali Velshi on September 10 after the cable host focused on the negatives surrounding Queen Elizabeth II. During the MSNBC interview, Velshi started his segment in an upbeat manner that quickly turned into a negative narrative. "As beloved as Elizabeth was, she also represented an institution that had a long and ugly history of brutal colonialism, violence, theft and slavery," Velshi said. But didn't stop there. The MSNBC host continued, "Even as Queen Elizabeth's reign largely marked the beginning of the post-colonial era, the horrors that her long line of ancestors inflicted upon many generations of people across the globe continues to be the source of pain." Afterward, Dr. Roberts hit back at the MSNBC host, slamming him for his negative take on the monarch.
"I think that's wildly overstated," the British historian stated. "When you look at all the opinion polls, we're about 80 to 85 percent in favor of having a constitutional monarchy — whoever's on the throne." Roberts noted to Velshi that the U.K. abolished slavery 35 years before America did and reminded the Kenyan-born host that Kenyans "supported the appointment of Prince Charles, now King Charles, as the head of the Commonwealth."