Bill Maher Doesn't Hold Back His Disdain For The Royal Family Amid The Queen's Death

While people around the world are mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, comedian Bill Maher is using it as an opportunity to crack jokes and share how he really feels about the future of the royal family.

During the September 9 episode of "Real Time," Maher joked that the queen's cause of death was actually "Archetypes," the new podcast from Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. He then went on to call the event "a sad day for inbreeding," and quipped that Elton John — who rewrote "Candle in the Wind" for Princess Diana's funeral in 1997 — would be penning a new version for Elizabeth's burial, but this one would be titled "Mustard in the Fridge."

Later on in the show, Maher explained that he has had many British guests on his show throughout the years, including Sharon Osbourne, Piers Morgan, and Andrew Sullivan, who didn't find jokes about the late monarch funny, but Maher believes the same respect won't be paid for King Charles III and the rest of the monarchy. "My question is, is it just for this lady? I think it died with her," Maher explained. "I think that reverence, I think she was the last one. And now, the monarchy, I'm not gonna say it's going away, but I think that 'no don't say anything about her,' I think that's gonna go."