Twitter Noticed A Distinct Difference Between How William Treats Kate Vs. Harry And Meghan
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has been headline-making for a variety of reasons. Not only does the passage mean Britain has a king for the first time in 70 years, it also marks a change of title for all the senior Windsor royals, as well as the children of William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Murmurs are already starting about the fact that while Archie and Lilibet are officially a prince and princess, they're not listed as such on the royal website.
The other big news surrounds the joint appearance of the Waleses and Sussexes at Windsor Palace, as they traveled together for a walk around the grounds and greeted their appreciative public. Time will only tell whether this bittersweet reunion is the real deal between the estranged brothers, or whether it was simply a diplomatic gesture for the sake of their grandmother's blessed memory. Whatever the reason, people are talking as much about the relationship between the princes and their wives as they are about the brothers alone.
It didn't go unnoticed that Harry and Meghan often held hands during their walkabout; a body-language expert told Express that this is a "definitely genuine" sign of love between the two. By contrast, William and Kate were more "business-like" in their stance, showing less contact. But the biggest social media buzz is all about the way the couples exited the palace grounds; one of the brothers appeared to be downright unchivalrous.
Some Twitter users think Prince William was rude to Kate
As with every move the royals make, the interactions between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were closely scrutinized. One gesture Harry did for Meghan had fans swooning, while others raised their eyebrows sky-high at the apparent lack of courtesy shown by the future king of England. As seen in this tweeted clip, after the royals waved goodbye to the crowd, Prince Harry guided Meghan Markle to the left passenger door of the waiting black Audi and opened the door for her. Prince William, on the other hand, walked directly to the driver's side, leaving Princess Catherine to walk by herself to the front passenger door, which a bodyguard opened.
Twitter users had plenty to say about the short interaction. One commenter said, "Love how Harry is there always for Meghan and just making sure she is ok!" Others focused on William's apparent lack of courtesy. Sighed one, "William can't even open the door for his wife? Goodness me." Others posted similar news photos showing William seemingly disrespecting Kate through his body language. Another predicted, "If it was Harry who didn't open the door for [Meghan], it would have made headlines already."
At least one user took a more charitable stance: "The guy just lost his granny. It's just a car door & it looks like they all learned it was time to go. Can't we cut him some slack?"
Both relationships have been under the microscope since the queen's passing
To say that it was a surprise to see the two couples — previously known as the "Fab Four" — together is an understatement. William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, have made it clear through their own official silence that commenting on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lives outside of the royal family only results in more drama. For their part, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made it known that their decision to leave the royal way of life — and the toxic environment of "The Firm" — was worth the risk.
By all accounts, then, all eyes were on the two couples as they made their way to the gates of Windsor to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II and the mourners gathered outside. Body language experts were quick to weigh in on the head-turning occasion, with pro Judy James telling Express that while William boasted confidence and Catherine appeared a bit aloof, Harry and Meghan were consistently supportive of one another.
"The four line up together to suggest some form of unity and it is William, with his puffed chest and air of confidence, who looks like the leader and instigator. Harry performs some clothing touch anxiety rituals but Meghan seems to be on hand to offer comfort, support, and encouragement," James assessed. "Kate looks slightly distanced although she is close to William when the couples split slightly."
Harry and Meghan will remain in the U.K. until Queen Elizabeth II's funeral — time will tell if we see the two couples together again.