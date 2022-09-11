Twitter Noticed A Distinct Difference Between How William Treats Kate Vs. Harry And Meghan

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has been headline-making for a variety of reasons. Not only does the passage mean Britain has a king for the first time in 70 years, it also marks a change of title for all the senior Windsor royals, as well as the children of William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Murmurs are already starting about the fact that while Archie and Lilibet are officially a prince and princess, they're not listed as such on the royal website.

The other big news surrounds the joint appearance of the Waleses and Sussexes at Windsor Palace, as they traveled together for a walk around the grounds and greeted their appreciative public. Time will only tell whether this bittersweet reunion is the real deal between the estranged brothers, or whether it was simply a diplomatic gesture for the sake of their grandmother's blessed memory. Whatever the reason, people are talking as much about the relationship between the princes and their wives as they are about the brothers alone.

It didn't go unnoticed that Harry and Meghan often held hands during their walkabout; a body-language expert told Express that this is a "definitely genuine" sign of love between the two. By contrast, William and Kate were more "business-like" in their stance, showing less contact. But the biggest social media buzz is all about the way the couples exited the palace grounds; one of the brothers appeared to be downright unchivalrous.