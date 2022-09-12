Royal Fans Claim Meghan Markle Got Scolded By Aides Over A Simple Issue

Royal watchers were stunned when Prince William and Kate Middleton, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, stepped out to meet with mourners outside of Windsor Castle accompanied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, per the Daily Mail. It was the first time the former fab four had been seen together since Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties and moved out of the UK.

After checking out the floral tributes left in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the royals went to greet people gathered to pay their respects. As she shook hands with various people, Meghan started to collect flowers from the crowd. But, when a royal aide offered to take them from her, the duchess initially insisted that she would place them at the gate herself, according to a video posted by the Daily Mail. A second aide then approached Meghan, and she handed over the bouquets, thanking them for their help.

The crowds at the gates were overjoyed to see the brothers and their wives together, but sources say it will take some time to heal the rift between William and Harry. A royal insider reportedly told Yahoo News! that, while Harry is waiting for his brother to take "accountability" for being "at the center of a number of painful moments," William expects an apology from Harry for speaking about their family drama in public.