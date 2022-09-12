Why Foreign Leaders May Have A Harder Time Than Expected Getting Into The Queen's Funeral

After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth, leaders from around the world are making plans to attend her state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, 2022. The queen herself had a hand in planning the funeral, which is shaping up to be a global event.

"There have been great state funerals before — of American presidents, of Nelson Mandela and others," John Kampfner, of the Chatham House think tank, told Politico. "But quite simply the queen was the most famous person in the world, and as a result I think there will be an attendance list that will be unprecedented."

According to official documents from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the guest list is limited to just one head of state or other senior representative (along with their partner) per country, Politico reported. No staff members or entourages will be allowed in. This is "because of limited space at the state funeral service and associated events."

Foreign dignitaries are being advised to fly on commercial flights, if possible. Once within the UK, visiting dignitaries will be required to travel by coach to the funeral — instead of by private car or helicopter — "because of tight security and road restrictions."

Vanity Fair reported that Joe and Jill Biden (who shared a thoughtful tribute to the queen) will attend the funeral, as will foreign heads of state such as New Zealand's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern.