Why Rumors Are Flying That A Trump Arrest May Be On The Horizon

Former President Donald Trump's year keeps getting more interesting. With all eyes on him after the FBI's unannounced raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence this past August, it seems that the 45th president keeps running into one hardship after another.

In the wake of investigative proceedings against Trump, he's also received some bombshells about other non-governmental endeavors. Earlier this year, Trump founded the alternative-style Twitter app, Truth Social, after getting permanently suspended from Twitter after the January 6 United States Capitol attacks. However, the same month Trump's Floridian home got raided for possessing classified documents, it was reported that Truth Social was failing to make payments (which Trump later fired back against).

Within the last month, Trump hasn't held off on responding to critics, vocalizing his thoughts on his official Truth Social page various times throughout the day. However, it's now apparent that Trump doesn't just share anything and everything with his supporters, and there could be a fair and legal reason for it.