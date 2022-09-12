The Latest Trend On Twitter Is Not A Good Look For King Charles

It's been just days since King Charles III took over England's monarchy after Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8. And to say he has big shoes to fill is an understatement. While the overall image of the royal family shifts as King Charles inherits the role of the British throne, the monarchy will go through numerous critical changes as he reigns.

In a speech the day after his mother died, King Charles made an official speech addressing the British people, vowing: "Wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the Realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavor to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life" (via PBS).

However, like many of the reactions and sentiments that were expressed during the weekend of the queen's death, social media has thoughts on Britain's new king. So much so, in fact, that the Twitter hashtag #NotMyKing is trending.

One tweet addresses the late queen's youngest son, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and the lack of accountability he faces due to several sexual assault allegations. "They refused to investigate Andrew," a tweet from the nonprofit organization, Republic, reads, "They arrest someone who heckles him. He remains accused of serious sex offences. #NotMyKing #AbolishTheMonarchy" Another tweet says, "The Queen should be the last and the end of the monarchy. Everyone that comes after her is either an adulterer, pedophile or racist ... #NotMyKing"