Katie Couric Praises An Aspect Of The Queen's Persona That Many Disliked

After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, condolences came pouring in from around the world. Global leaders paid their respects, including U.S. President Joe Biden, who called the queen "a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy" in a statement. Celebrities joined in on the admiration, with Dame Helen Mirren, Barbra Streisand, Diana Ross, and Kim Kardashian (per the Daily Mail) being just some of the notable names to offer tributes to Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

Katie Couric also took the time out to acknowledge the mark that Queen Elizabeth left on the world, praising her for something that many disliked. Reuters noted that the late royal "never gave a media interview and critics said she came across as distant and aloof," but Couric painted this in a new light.

In a touching Instagram post, Couric shared a video of a brief meeting she had with the monarch a decade ago. "I don't think the Queen did any interviews throughout her 70 year reign, which gave her an air of mystery and seemed to highlight her humility and lack of showiness," Couric wrote. "I think that is what will be missed — her quiet grace, her commitment to serving her country through good times and bad, and of course her love for family...and her devotion to Prince Phillip."

There will undoubtedly be plenty of well-known faces at Queen Elizabeth's funeral, which is scheduled for September 19 at Westminster Abbey. CNN reported that despite previous reports that Biden would be bringing a delegation with him to the services, only the president and first lady have been invited to attend. That will bring an end to speculation over whether or not former President Donald Trump will be in attendance.