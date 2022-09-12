Princess Beatrice Officially Has A New Role In The Royal Family

Immediately following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, many members of the royal family received new titles and new roles.

Her son, now King Charles III, named Camilla Parker Bowles his queen consort and named Prince William his heir, Duke of Cornwall, and Prince of Wales. Prince William's son, Prince George, replaced his father as second in line to the throne.

Now ninth in line, Princess Beatrice also was given a new role. The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Tatler reports that despite her styling, the princess works outside the royal family as a consultant to a software company. Upon marrying Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020, Beatrice was also made both a contessa and dame nobili in Italy, per People.

Beatrice joins Camilla, Queen Consort, and three other members of the line of succession as Counsellors of State. According to the royal website — which is still in the process of being updated following Queen Elizabeth II's death — Counsellors step in to perform the "official duties as Sovereign on a temporary basis due to illness or absence abroad." This entails anything from attending Privy Council meetings to signing documents, the royal website explains. Created under the 1937 Regent Act, the position is given to "the Sovereign's spouse and the next four people in the line of success who are over the age of 21."

Other Counsellors of State are expected to include Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Prince Andrew.