Catherine Zeta-Jones Shows Her True Devotion To The Queen

The death of Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96 has touched people worldwide. World leaders including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and President Joe Biden, as well as countless international celebrities alike, have all shared their fond memories of Her Majesty.

Yet with all the touching tributes and remembrances, the queen's death has impacted British citizens in a much deeper way. For many, she is the only queen they have ever known. British-born actress Catherine Zeta-Jones spoke out at the Disney D23 Expo and shared her deep love for the monarch, saying, "As a girl growing up in Wales, in Britain, in the U.K., I had my mum who was the strongest, safest person to be with but I also had a queen," the Daily Mail notes.

The actress said she felt homesick and as though "a little piece of me had gone" and shared how it feels odd to know "there will never be a queen in my lifetime again."

Zeta-Jones — who moved to the United States to live with her husband, Michael Douglas — described the queen as a woman of great inspiration and explained the striking difference of living in the U.S., remarking, "I'm in a country that has never had a woman as a figure of leadership, of power and of respect, and so I shall miss her dearly."