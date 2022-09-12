The Only Two People Officially Representing The US At The Queen's Funeral

The United States and the United Kingdom have maintained a close allyship throughout recent history. According to CBS News, Queen Elizabeth II was very fond of the United States. After the queen's heartbreaking death, the United States Ambassador to the U.K. spoke about how the monarch admired the country.

"I think she loved America, and we loved her. When I first arrived, it was right before the Platinum Jubilee, and I was amazed at the number of people on the street that just adored her. And there was so much respect. But there were many, many Americans there," Ambassador Jane Hartley shared.

While the queen met 13 former presidents while she was on the throne, it appears only one will be representing the United States at her funeral next week, reports People. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be the only U.S. delegates attending the event.

CBS' Ed O'Keefe took to Twitter to share the news. "NEW: @POTUS Biden and @FLOTUS Biden will be the only Americans in the official U.S. delegation to the funeral for #QueenElizabethII, a senior White House official tells me," he wrote. 'There will be no delegation because we have only two seats for the funeral,'the senior official says."

Following the queen's death, the Bidens shared a thoughtful tribute to her, writing in a statement, "In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her."