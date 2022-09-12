A Jaw-Dropping Number Of People Are Expected To Visit The Queen's Coffin

Since the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8, her majesty's coffin has made the journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to St. Giles Cathedral, per ABC News. At the Cathedral, members of the mourning public and dignitaries alike have paid their respects to the long-reigning queen. On Tuesday, September 13, the coffin will be flown from Edinburgh back to London, where it will be carried in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday, September 14. As predicted by Charlie Proctor, Editor-in-Chief at Royal Central in recent tweets, approximately 750,000 people are expected to visit Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall.

Proctor noted that "The coffin isn't due to arrive until 5 p.m. on Wednesday." However, the public has "already started queueing to visit ... " as early as this morning. According to The Times, some are expected to wait up to 20 hours to pay their respects to Her Majesty, with lines stretching a jaw-dropping five miles.

Westminster Hall will be open to the public 24 hours a day from Wednesday, September 14 through the early morning of Monday, September 19 in preparation for the queen's funeral, according to The Guardian. Since Her Majesty's death on September 8, Buckingham Palace has made its stance on who's invited to the event very clear. As explained by Daily Mail, the queen herself had a heavy hand in planning her upcoming funeral, asking that it take place at Westminster Abbey, the place of her coronation in 1953.