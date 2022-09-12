Donald Trump Reportedly Gets Bad News About His Invite To The Queen's Funeral

The formalities surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's funeral began on September 12, when the hearse carrying her coffin began its descent down south for the proceedings, per The Evening Standard. Scheduled to take place on September 19, the official funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey. According to Harper's Bazaar, before it begins, the queen will rest in Westminster Hall, where people can come and pay their respects to her before she is moved to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the committal service. The service will be televised, meaning the public can attend the service through their screens. But who is invited to be there in-person?

While the service can hold 2,000 people, only certain important figures are invited to attend. The entire royal family will be there, including William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, the newly appointed Princess of Wales, and Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Other than the family, heads of state, prime ministers, presidents, and important international figures are also invited, per Harper's Bazaar. In the past, former president Donald Trump has expressed praise for the queen, leaving many to wonder if he is on the guest list.