Howard Stern Lashes Out About Media Coverage Of The Queen's Death

Howard Stern never minces words, and it appears his limit on royal news updates has been reached. During the September 12 episode of his self-titled radio show on SiriusXM, Stern criticized news outlets for extensively covering the late Queen Elizabeth II's heartbreaking death (via Daily Mail). The queen died on Thursday, September 8 after 70 years on the throne. The radio personality did not hold back, and voiced his frustrations at the heightened coverage.

Instead of sharing condolences like so many others have, Stern questioned why news from across the pond was being reported in the American news cycle, before clarifying that he understood why Her Majesty's death resonated with many. "I mean, it's America," he shared. "We don't have a queen. I get it. You know, queen was a nice lady, I guess she was born, you know, my whole life, the queen has been the same queen and there's a tradition there and she did her duty to her country."

In his segment on Monday, Stern argued that more focus should be placed on the Department of Justice's investigation into former president Donald Trump's mishandling of classified files. "But we gotta get back to Trump and where those papers are that they found that Mar-A-Lago," he added (via Daily Mail). Trump is currently involved in multiple investigations including voter fraud, falsely valuing his assets, and his role in the Capitol riot, per CNN.