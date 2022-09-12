Black Women Are Finally Front And Center At The 2022 Emmys
After "The Little Mermaid" trailer dropped this month, representation in media showed how much of an impact it can have on those who haven't seen themselves reflected on-screen (via TikTok). Momentum has carried over to this year's Primetime Emmy Awards, where Black women swept in multiple categories ranging from acting to producing.
The night began with "Good As Hell" singer, Lizzo, in a jaw-dropping tulle gown, emotionally taking home a gold statuette for her Amazon Prime reality TV program, "Lizzo's Watch Out for The Big Grrrls," making it her first Emmy win (via People). Winning Outstanding Competition Program, Lizzo let the tears fall as she made her acceptance speech: "When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media," she said. "[Someone] fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I would be like, 'You are gonna see that person but b****, it's gonna have to be you.'"
We're not crying, you're crying.
Black women took home awards in these major categories
After an iconic win at the 2020 Emmys, Zendaya took home her second award in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for "Euphoria." She concluded her acceptance speech with a diplomatic sentiment about how she wants to inspire others with her drug-addicted teenage character, Rue, as a form of healing (via Twitter).
"My greatest wish for 'Euphoria' was that it could help heal people ... Anyone who has loved a Rue, or feels like they are a Rue, I want you to know that I'm so grateful for your stories, and I carry them with me," she said. "And I carry them with her."
Perhaps one of the most touching moments of the night, though, was "Abbott Elementary" seasoned teacher, played by Sheryl Lee Ralph, taking home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Ralph allegedly stands alongside fellow actor, Jackée Harry, as the only other Black woman to win in this category (via Twitter).
"To anyone who has ever, ever, had a dream and thought your dream wasn't, wouldn't, couldn't come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like, this is what striving looks like, and don't you ever, ever give up on you," the multi-hyphenate artist said in her acceptance speech (via YouTube).
One Twitter user expressed utter praise, tweeting: "I just feel like Black women are winning in entertaining these past few days, Halle, Sheryl, Quinta, Zendaya!"