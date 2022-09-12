Black Women Are Finally Front And Center At The 2022 Emmys

After an iconic win at the 2020 Emmys, Zendaya took home her second award in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for "Euphoria." She concluded her acceptance speech with a diplomatic sentiment about how she wants to inspire others with her drug-addicted teenage character, Rue, as a form of healing (via Twitter).

"My greatest wish for 'Euphoria' was that it could help heal people ... Anyone who has loved a Rue, or feels like they are a Rue, I want you to know that I'm so grateful for your stories, and I carry them with me," she said. "And I carry them with her."

Perhaps one of the most touching moments of the night, though, was "Abbott Elementary" seasoned teacher, played by Sheryl Lee Ralph, taking home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Ralph allegedly stands alongside fellow actor, Jackée Harry, as the only other Black woman to win in this category (via Twitter).

"To anyone who has ever, ever, had a dream and thought your dream wasn't, wouldn't, couldn't come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like, this is what striving looks like, and don't you ever, ever give up on you," the multi-hyphenate artist said in her acceptance speech (via YouTube).

One Twitter user expressed utter praise, tweeting: "I just feel like Black women are winning in entertaining these past few days, Halle, Sheryl, Quinta, Zendaya!"