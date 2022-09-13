Piers Morgan Has Some Strong Feelings About Princess Anne

The royal family's official Twitter account announced the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, on September 8, confirming simply, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon." Although everybody rushed to her bedside, several family members sadly didn't make it to Scotland in time, including Prince Harry, who didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen as a result. Thankfully, Hello! magazine notes that her beloved children, King Charles, and Princess Anne, managed to get there since they were both already up north at the time.

Charles and Anne have understandably taken their mother's death hard, with the Princess Royal photographed looking ashen while being driven through Scotland. Firebrand commentator, and proud royalist, Piers Morgan tweeted in support of her, acknowledging how she had "grief etched on her face" during the six-hour trip from Balmoral to Edinburgh. Morgan gushed, "Anne never gets enough credit for her own selfless devotion to duty & decorum. Like the late Queen, she represents the very best of royalty."

The two women were incredibly close. In fact, royal expert Mark Bowden explained the tender reason Anne accompanied the queen's body was because, "As the only daughter of the queen, Princess Anne represents to the nation all daughters who lose a mother." He added, "This represents a moment for every woman to think of their mother, departed or alive, and recognize the unique and special relationship daughter and mother have."