Why Medical Care For Thousands Is In Jeopardy Due To The Queen's Funeral

Just as the death of Queen Elizabeth II sent a ripple effect of change through the royal family, the queen's funeral is sending similar shockwaves through the United Kingdom. On Sept. 19, 2022, the world will say goodbye to Her Majesty. For thousands of patients in the National Healthcare System (NHS), their sole focus will be getting medical treatment.

Waiting lists at hospitals in England's NHS are already at record lengths, openDemocracy reports. At the end of July 2022, around 6.8 million people were still waiting for appointments, with 377,000 of them having waited for more than a year. According to NHS backlog data, those waiting include cancer patients, 40% of which have already been made to wait beyond the two-month maximum rule.

Part of the reason for long wait times has been the NHS's severe staffing crisis. A July 2022 report by Members of Parliament (MPs) found that England is facing "the worst workforce crisis in NHS history," per BBC. The report found that the system was short "12,000 hospital doctors and more than 50,000 nurses and midwives."

Already struggling to catch up from COVID-19 backlogs, BBC states that tackling the staffing shortage was supposed to be a "top priority for the new prime minister." But, like with most things, plans changed dramatically last week. On top of the original plans that new Prime Minister Liz Truss may have had, one monarch's funeral and another's coronation are now on her immediate agenda.