King Charles Could Lose Some Of The Countries He Oversees Faster Than Anyone Expected

With the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III automatically ascended to the British throne. With his new title, Charles also becomes the head of state of other countries: Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Solomon Islands, and Tuvalu (per Forbes). His role in these nations — known as "Commonwealth Realms" — will be, for the most part, ceremonial, with a governor-general assigned to each country to perform the king's daily duties.

But even before the queen's passing, some countries started to express their desire to leave the Commonwealth. In 2020, Barbados decided to remove Queen Elizabeth as its head of state. "The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind," Barbados Governor General Sandra Mason said during a speech last week (via NBC News). "Barbadians want a Barbadian Head of State. This is the ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of achieving."

Earlier this year, Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that his country would be seeking independence. He even informed William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, of the nation's plans when the royals visited Jamaica in honor of the queen's Platinum Jubilee, per CBS News.

Other governments are also planning to follow suit — meaning Charles could be overseeing fewer countries than anticipated.