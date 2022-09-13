Here's How The Palace Is Getting Rid Of The Flowers At Buckingham

Since the news broke of Queen Elizabeth's death on September 8, thousands of spectators have flocked daily to Buckingham Palace to pay their respects to the monarch . Though at the age of 96 her death was inevitable, it has understandably left the U.K. sorrowful and grieving.

In an unexpected and heartwarming scene, William, Prince of Wales, and his wife Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales reunited with Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex to greet mourners outside Windsor. It's thought that William arranged this joint effort, a gesture that surely would have made Her Majesty proud (via The Telegraph).

Now, in another move that would surely delight Queen Elizabeth, citizens have been asked to help keep their gifts green as they gather to mourn at Buckingham Palace and other locations. The queen was a big advocate for the environment and mourners are asked to leave only flowers as a remembrance, so everything can be recycled.

The Royal Parks of London requested, "In the interests of sustainability, we ask visitors to only lay organic or compostable material. The public will be asked to remove all wrapping from floral tributes and place these in the bins provided."

Flowers are then moved to nearby Green Park each night. Starting September 26, the flowers will be used for composting in nearby Kensington Gardens.