Prince Harry Makes His True Feelings On The Morning Suit Drama Crystal Clear

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were visiting the U.K. when Queen Elizabeth II fell ill in Scotland and died at the age of 96. The couple will remain in the country to attend the queen's funeral, and a report in the Daily Mail revealed that Harry — as well as his disgraced uncle Prince Andrew – will be required to wear civilian clothes at all official events surrounding the queen's death. Andrew, however, will be allowed to wear military dress at the final vigil. Omid Scobie, royal expert and long-time friend of the Sussexes, commented on Harry's feelings about the snub, tweeting that it is "no doubt a huge blow for the Duke of Sussex."

While sources told Page Six that Harry will be "saddened" to not don his military garb, a spokesperson for the duke made it clear that Harry is more focused on mourning the loss of his beloved grandmother. "[Prince Harry] will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother," said the spokesperson, according to a tweet from Scobie. "His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

Harry and Meghan surprised royal watchers by joining Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, outside of Windsor Castle (via People). There have also been reports that the Sussexes might fly out their two young children — Archie and Lilibet — to the U.K. for the services (via the Daily Mail).