John Oliver's Eyebrow-Raising Jokes About The Queen Are Sparking Controversy

The recent death of Queen Elizabeth II has sparked massive media coverage. Many are taking this time to mourn and remember the queen's historic 70-year reign, but not everyone sheds a tear for the royal family — some comedians have responded to this historic moment with jokes about the queen's passing, like comedian Bill Maher, who didn't hold back about his disdain for the royal family. Another comedian with a history of royal family criticism is John Oliver, host of the Emmy award winning HBO show, "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver."

According to the New York Post, Oliver poked fun at mourners in the U.K., who are "clearly still reeling from the shocking death of a 96-year-old woman from natural causes." He jokes about all the different companies, such as Domino's, who felt the need to "weigh in" and post their condolences. He concluded with a comment about the U.K.'s new prime minister, Liz Truss, calling it another "traumatic event that Britain has had to deal with this week," comparing Truss to "Margaret Thatcher if she were high on glue."

Fans of "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" in the U.K. were unable to see the queen-based jokes because they were suspiciously cut out from the episode. Most critics on Twitter are backing John Oliver, who was seemingly censored by British network, Sky (via Variety).