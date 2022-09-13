Twitter Can't Stop Talking About This Concern For The Mourning Royal Family

To say that it's been a long week for the royal family would be an understatement, and now the public is expressing concern. People took to Twitter to air out their sympathies. "They must be absolutely exhausted. With grief on top I feel so sorry for them. Is all this necessary at this precise time? Surely it could be spread out a little," one fan pointed out. "I keep saying I wish they could all just go home and be together and grieve instead of all this. We'd all be hunkered down with our families. Why can't they?" said another. "They must all be very tired still a long way to go till the 19th. Wishing them health and strength to see this though," tweeted another user.

These concerns are valid, considering how the royal family still has a lot ahead of them. Per CNBC, in the succeeding days, Queen Elizabeth's body will be transferred to the Palace of Westminster, where the public will get the chance to pay their respects. King Charles III is expected to lead the procession, with the rest of the royal family following on foot. The king will then proceed with his visits across the U.K. nations as well as meet with different heads of state and members of foreign royal families. On day eight, he is slated to meet the prime minister for his first weekly audience.