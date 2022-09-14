Disturbing New Claims About Thomas Markle Are Raising Eyebrows

Back in August, TMZ reported that one-half of the tabloid agency duo, Jeff Rayner, filed a restraining order against Thomas Markle under concerns for his safety. According to ET, though Thomas did not attend the hearing, the tabloid owner was granted the restraining order after highlighting a comment that Thomas made in Tom Boyer's tell-all novel, "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between The Windsors."

In his comment, Thomas allegedly threatened to get even with Rayner before he dies. "I got screwed by Rayner and I'm going to find a way to screw him over before I die," his statement read in part. "I want to tear him down. If they tell me I've got terminal cancer, then I'll kill him because I have nothing to lose," via ET.

Thomas Markle's namesake, and Meghan's half-brother, is fighting those allegations. Thomas Markle Jr. told TMZ that Rayner's claims about his father were false and insinuated that his fears were unrealistic. "First of all, Jeff Rayner being threatened by a 78-year-old man who had a heart attack and stroke recently and walks with a cane poses a threat to you — that's ridiculous and pathetic and embarrassing on your behalf," he scathingly remarked. "And on another note, you should file one on me also because I feel the same way as my father feels toward you and your company Coleman-Rayner."