Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's PDA At The Queen's Procession Has The Internet Divided

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex create negative headlines in the U.K. by waking up and breathing air — so when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held hands on September 14, they broke the internet. The California royals arrived at Westminster separately, since Harry and his brother Prince William walked behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin in the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. But the latest Twitter tsunami created by Harry and Meghan started because they held hands leaving Westminster Hall. Cue the haters.

A royal watcher who is not "Team Meghan" tweeted: "I see Meghan still couldn't manage the whole service without holding on to Harry, had to hold his hand on the way out, absolutely no class." Another Sussex critic tweeted: "The reason #MeghanHarry #DukeDuchessSussex get criticized so much is the hypocrisy. It's not that long ago when they publicly spoke with vitriol about our #RoyalFamily." But Meghan and Harry had some defenders. One "cheeky" Sussex defender tweeted: "If people are really mad at Prince Harry for holding Meghan's hand, just wait until they find out what Prince Andrew has been holding."

Another M+H fan tweeted: "People falling over themselves to criticize Prince Harry and Meghan for holding hands on their way out of the ceremony but not noticing Zara and Mike doing the same. Since when was comforting your husband banned?" Zara Tindall, daughter of Princess Anne, held hands with her husband Mike Tindall ... no controversy at all.