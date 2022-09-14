Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's PDA At The Queen's Procession Has The Internet Divided
It's no surprise that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the headlines again. The couple has been under a microscope since they landed in London on September 4. After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, however, the couple is in the U.K. until September 19. The queen's death is a tragic moment for the royal family, but it's extra stressful for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was attacked so severely by the British media that she considered self-harm, she revealed to Oprah Winfrey. Naturally, the California couple leans on each other during the events to honor the queen. Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his American wife are more expressive than the rest of Harry's family. Cue the haters.
A body language expert revealed why Meghan always has to hold Harry's hand. Jess Ponce III told The List, "Holding hands is a sign of connection, intimacy, and security." The body language expert added, "Married couples hold hands for intimacy, but more so for emotional intimacy and connection." But Harry and Meghan are getting heat for showing "PDA" during the queen's procession, which has the internet divided.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex divide the internet for holding hands
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex create negative headlines in the U.K. by waking up and breathing air — so when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held hands on September 14, they broke the internet. The California royals arrived at Westminster separately, since Harry and his brother Prince William walked behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin in the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. But the latest Twitter tsunami created by Harry and Meghan started because they held hands leaving Westminster Hall. Cue the haters.
A royal watcher who is not "Team Meghan" tweeted: "I see Meghan still couldn't manage the whole service without holding on to Harry, had to hold his hand on the way out, absolutely no class." Another Sussex critic tweeted: "The reason #MeghanHarry #DukeDuchessSussex get criticized so much is the hypocrisy. It's not that long ago when they publicly spoke with vitriol about our #RoyalFamily." But Meghan and Harry had some defenders. One "cheeky" Sussex defender tweeted: "If people are really mad at Prince Harry for holding Meghan's hand, just wait until they find out what Prince Andrew has been holding."
Another M+H fan tweeted: "People falling over themselves to criticize Prince Harry and Meghan for holding hands on their way out of the ceremony but not noticing Zara and Mike doing the same. Since when was comforting your husband banned?" Zara Tindall, daughter of Princess Anne, held hands with her husband Mike Tindall ... no controversy at all.