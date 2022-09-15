Princess Diana's Friend Shares His Thoughts On The Odds Of Harry Reconciling With His Family

The Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is currently grieving the loss of his beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week at the age of 96. Sadly, after being unable to make it up to Scotland in time, Prince Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen. But he's been at the forefront of the mourning process ever since, with the duke even clarifying he had no issue with being prohibited from donning military dress while attending official events.

A source informed Us Weekly, "He has come to terms with not wearing uniform on these occasions." They added, "Whilst that's disappointing in some senses, he's just grateful to be present and honoring the queen. At the end of the day, it's only a uniform." With Harry back on home turf, royal watchers are wondering whether the Duke of Sussex might finally be able to make peace with his family, in particular William, Prince of Wales, and King Charles.

Per the BBC, fans were thrilled to see William and Harry reunited, alongside their wives, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, during a walkabout at Windsor Castle. The group, formerly known as the Fab Four, enthusiastically greeted well-wishers and accepted flowers and condolences from them. However, despite putting on a united front on the day, a royal expert warns there's a long way to go before a proper reconciliation is possible.