Princess Anne's Latest Appearance Proves How Much The Public Adores Her

There were reportedly only two royals at the queen's bedside when she died, with the Daily Mail confirming both King Charles and Anne, Princess Royal, were with her until the end. Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen after failing to make it to Scotland on time. Per The Guardian, Anne accompanied her mother's coffin from her summer home in Balmoral to Edinburgh, where mourners lined the streets to pay their respects.

The Princess Royal then traveled alongside it to London. Scots ended up spending almost a week saying goodbye to the monarch, with well-wishers even lining the road to the airport to see Anne off. Judging by a video shared on Twitter, the princess made a major splash in Glasgow upon her return, too, where she graciously accepted flowers from a youngster — Anne made it clear they were for her beloved mother, though.

The excitement of well-wishers upon seeing Princess Anne shows just how loved and respected she is by the public. The Daily Mail reports that the Princess Royal gushed over how "really and truly out of this world" the floral tributes to the queen outside Glasgow's City Chambers were, in particular. While accepting condolences from gathered supporters, and offering her own in response, the hardest working royal also enthused she had been made to feel "very welcome" in Scotland.