A Queen Elizabeth Reincarnation Theory Couldn't Get More Bizarre

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, there's been a flurry of media attention, questions about succession and title changes, and a global outpouring of grief for the royal family. However, in typical form, the internet has managed to warp this historical, political, and personal event into a string of new theories as unrealistic as they are amusing.

Anyone scrolling through Twitter September 8 likely saw the wild threads and memes popping up based on a coincidence of timing — as the palace announced the Queen's worsening condition, YouTuber Trisha Paytas, who identifies as nonbinary, tweeted that they were 1 cm dilated with their first child. Even with the Queen in England and Paytas in Los Angeles, the internet made the impressive cognitive leap that their circumstances were somehow connected.

An alum of "RuPaul's Drag Race" tweeted that Trisha Paytas would want to take advantage of the close timing between her baby's birth and the Queen's passing. Jasmine Kennedie wrote, "How much y'all wanna bet Trisha Paytas is going to say [their] child is the reincarnation of queen?"

Maybe the Queen herself would have been amused with the following rumors — they could certainly count toward her funniest moments as a monarch, and she was known to have a great sense of humor, at least according to Cher.