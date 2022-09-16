Jessy Schram Was 'Completely Surprised' By Hannah's Return To Chicago Med - Exclusive

When Dr. Hannah Asher went away to rehab during the Season 6 premiere of "Chicago Med," actress Jessy Schram had to say her goodbyes to the series. However, she had a hunch that she would one day return to the set. "In the beginning when I was on the show, there were a lot of talks about continuing the storyline," Schram recently revealed during an exclusive interview with The List.

Even the crew was expecting Hannah to eventually make a surprise appearance, in true "One Chicago" franchise fashion. "The crew on my last day of filming was like, 'Hey, you're not dying. We'll see you again one day,'" Schram added.

But once the world began to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the medical drama's plot completely changed along with it. At that moment, Schram knew that her character was no longer at the forefront of the writers' minds. "When the show had come back after a slight pause that everybody took, I wrote it off as, 'What an amazing journey,'" the actress admitted, and she moved on.

Following her final emotional episode, Schram went on to star in something new instead: feel-good Hallmark holiday films. Fast forward two years, and Schram received an unexpected phone call asking her to return to the medical drama for the following season. "I was completely surprised," she said.