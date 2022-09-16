William And Kate Caught Showing PDA Following The Queen's Death

Much was made of the difference in body language between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they greeted mourners at Windsor Castle last weekend. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have always been known to show more affection toward one another and this somber occasion was no exception, with the couple holding hands and staying close throughout the visit. Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton walked further away from one another and only showed a hint of PDA when he placed his hand upon her back at one point.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge have long been resistant to getting lovey dovey with one another, although their infrequent kisses or embraces do make headlines at times.

One body language expert has explained that the heir to the throne and future queen consort maintain physical distance for several deliberate reasons. As Judi James told The US Sun, keeping their hands by their sides signals inclusion rather than exclusion and may make shaking hands with fans easier. Their body language is also more in keeping with what is expected of senior royals according to James, and after all, they are the future king and queen consort.

All of that said, William and Kate consort recently broke character and displayed some affection toward one another in the course of mourning the Queen.