Royal Expert Shares Why No One Really Knows Much About Princess Anne's Personal Life

Princess Anne is frequently referred to as the hardest working royal. In 2022, the Princess Royal participated in 387 official engagements, two more than her brother, King Charles, per Daily Mail. Anne also achieved the most royal outings in 2018, with 518 total events for that busy year (via People).

Anne and Queen Elizabeth II shared a close relationship, and Anne was influenced by her mother's dedication to service, per The Telegraph. "[I]f I'm going to be in London, I don't want to be hanging about," the princess told Vanity Fair just before she turned 70. "The program that I make up is a direct result of being asked to do these things. It would be a pity if you didn't try and do them."

While Anne is frequently on the go making royal appearances, the Princess Royal tries to keep a low profile when it comes to her private life. She hasn't always succeeded, and a few dramatic moments have made a splash in the media, such as her romance with Timothy Laurence during her marriage to Mark Phillips (via The Washington Post), as well as a terrifying kidnapping attempt in 1974. However, on the whole, Anne's home life is not well-known, and some royal experts have weighed in with the reasons.