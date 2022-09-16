Days Of Our Lives' Cady McClain Previews Jennifer's Latest Descent Into Addiction

"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been watching Jennifer Horton's story unfold for decades. The character was first introduced as a child in 1976 and later left Salem before returning as a troubled teenager in 1985 with actress Melissa Reeves in the role, per Soaps in Depth. Through the years, Jennifer's life has been filled with so many ups and downs. She's had to endure losing her husband, Jack Deveraux, several times, the deaths of her parents and grandparents, and Jennifer Horton even ended up in a one-year coma.

Jennifer shockingly became addicted to prescription medication after she suffered injuries in a horrific car accident. The crash occurred when Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) got behind the wheel of his car after drinking and collided with Jennifer's car and another vehicle that was carrying Dr. Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian) and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), per Soap Central. The crash took Daniel's life and led Brady to need a heart transplant to survive. Eric went to prison for the crime and Jennifer struggled with her injuries.

Eventually, Jen got clean with the help of some other former addicts in Salem like Brady and Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers). Sadly, it appears that the death of Jennifer's daughter, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) has sent her over the edge again and she's relapsed while trying to deal with her grief. This time around, actress Cady McClain is playing the role of Jennifer and she's speaking out about her character's shocking relapse.