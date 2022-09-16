Days Of Our Lives' Cady McClain Previews Jennifer's Latest Descent Into Addiction
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been watching Jennifer Horton's story unfold for decades. The character was first introduced as a child in 1976 and later left Salem before returning as a troubled teenager in 1985 with actress Melissa Reeves in the role, per Soaps in Depth. Through the years, Jennifer's life has been filled with so many ups and downs. She's had to endure losing her husband, Jack Deveraux, several times, the deaths of her parents and grandparents, and Jennifer Horton even ended up in a one-year coma.
Jennifer shockingly became addicted to prescription medication after she suffered injuries in a horrific car accident. The crash occurred when Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) got behind the wheel of his car after drinking and collided with Jennifer's car and another vehicle that was carrying Dr. Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian) and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), per Soap Central. The crash took Daniel's life and led Brady to need a heart transplant to survive. Eric went to prison for the crime and Jennifer struggled with her injuries.
Eventually, Jen got clean with the help of some other former addicts in Salem like Brady and Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers). Sadly, it appears that the death of Jennifer's daughter, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) has sent her over the edge again and she's relapsed while trying to deal with her grief. This time around, actress Cady McClain is playing the role of Jennifer and she's speaking out about her character's shocking relapse.
Jennifer's latest struggle with addiction could have deadly consequences
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been watching Jennifer Horton try her best to stay strong following the murder of her oldest child, Abigail Deveraux DiMera, per TV Fanatic. Jen has been helping care for Abigail's children, Thomas and Charlotte, as well as being a rock for her husband, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), and Abigail's widower, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn).
This week, Cady McClain revealed that she was excited to be telling such an emotional story revolving around Jennifer's character, per Soap Opera Digest. "It's always wonderful when production chooses to give you a storyline of any kind. Something like this was so great because it was a wonderful way to address a mother's grief," McClain told Soap Opera Digest She continued, "This particular character has been carrying a lot of weight on her shoulders. She's been trying to hold up the family. It would make perfect sense that she would turn to something to help her when she's not really letting herself lean on anybody else."
"Days of Our Lives" fall spoilers have shown that Jennifer will be involved in a car accident storyline after she's seen driving while visibly upset and possibly under the influence. The teaser ends with a car driving over a cliff and landing in a fiery crash. It's currently unclear if Jennifer will survive her latest struggle with addiction, but fans will certainly be watching to see how it all plays out.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).