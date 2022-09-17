The Injury Queen Camilla Suffered Before The Queen's Death

If Queen Elizabeth hadn't died and taken over every square inch of the news cycle since September 8, 2022, we may have heard more about King Charles' wife having sustained a decently-severe injury.

But rightly so, the long-serving monarch's sad passing at the age of 96 is about all that anyone is talking about. Well, other than the possible reconciliation happening between the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex. Oh, and we are also laser-focused on every single facial expression Meghan Markle makes as she publicly mourns the death of the royal family's matriarch. But other than that, mourning the late Queen has absolutely dominated the news cycle.

As such, that the new queen consort Camilla injured herself has slipped under the radar. Consider that despite the pain she is reportedly enduring, the 75-year-old has kept up a full schedule of public appearances in the week-plus since the world lost a living icon.

She's done it all while dealing with a broken appendage, believe it or not.