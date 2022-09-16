The Queen's Health Concerns Were Even More Unexpected Than We Realized

It may have been a well-known fact that the Queen's health was in decline for quite some time, but her sudden death on September 8, 2022 still came as a shock to many royal fans. But as we are now learning, that the monarch's condition became so dire in the blink of an eye caught even her closest relatives, including King Charles III, off guard.

First, a quick review of the timeline of Queen Elizabeth's health problems. The long-reigning and beloved sovereign, whose coffin viewing at Westminster Hall has people waiting up to 14 hours, had been taking a step back from many of her public duties, notably not even attending events surrounding her own Platinum Jubilee in June of this year. Due to ongoing mobility issues, the Queen would go on to adjust many of her plans, culminating in her unprecedented decision to appoint new Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral and not Buckingham Palace for the first time — ever.

Days later, the world learned that the 96-year-old, whose health struggles may have been escalated by the tragic loss of her husband Prince Philip just a year-and-a-half-earlier, and a subsequent battle with COVID, had died in Scotland.