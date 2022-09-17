How London's Fashion Week Is Paying Tribute To The Queen While She Lies In State

The show must go on. At least, that's what the fashion industry decided about London Fashion Week despite the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. This year's Fashion Week is more muted, however.

Not only have social events been postponed until after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, September 19, per Reuters, but some major designers like Burberry and Raf Simons pulled out of the event completely. Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, told Reuters the fashion shows scheduled that week were "part of a global fashion calendar" and could not be moved, despite the period of national mourning.

Rush explained to Reuters that smaller designers especially didn't have the same flexibility because of the lack of financial power bigger brands have. Instead, they have been making tributes to the late queen during their shows. Any shows scheduled for September 19 — the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral – have been postponed. Fashion Week also opened with an all-black first look, Reuters reports, following in line with royal mourning protocol set in Operation London Bridge.

According to Sky News, Paul Costelloe's Spring/Summer 2023 catwalk show opened with a "somber and solitary silhouette." Famous for styling royals like Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson, the Irish designer told Sky News he believed Queen Elizabeth II "always wore great colors" and that it was "sheer coincidence" that his upcoming collection includes many of the colors she liked to wear.