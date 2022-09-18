Prince Williams Offers Fans An Update About The State Of The Queen's Beloved Corgis

Large crowds have gathered across the United Kingdom in the last few days to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II before her funeral on September 19. As reported by The Mirror, King Charles III and his son William, Prince of Wales, greeted those queueing at Lambeth Bridge with warmth. Prince William interacted with the crowd heavily, and was spotted joking with young children and shaking hands with many members of the public.

Touchingly, the Prince of Wales also reassured a well-wisher who enquired about the Queen's corgis. In a gesture of familiarity, he took the woman's hand in his own and said, "I saw them the other day. They're going to be looked after fine, they're two very friendly corgis and they've got a good home." He also cheekily added, "They're being looked after very well, spoilt rotten I'm sure."

After the Queen's death, it was announced that her son Andrew, Duke of York would take in the corgis alongside ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie (via People). The Queen was known to love her corgis and owned two at the time of her death, as well as a cocker spaniel and a unique dachshund-corgi mix (via Good to Know).

Prince William previously made reference to the corgis when visiting crowds at Sandringham. Sadly, the corgis will not be allowed to attend the Queen's funeral, but it's clear they are being cared for well.