Queen Camilla Is The Latest Royal To Honor History With Her Jewelry

Since the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, several members of the royal family have paid tribute to her through their jewelry. Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore the queen's diamond and pearl leaf brooch to the queen's funeral procession in Westminster (via Vogue), and was spotted in a three-string of pearls belonging to the late monarch while at Buckingham Palace. And Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, donned a pair of pearl and diamond drop earrings given to her by Elizabeth during Her Majesty's coffin procession and service, per People.

Camilla, Queen Consort, also gave a special nod to Queen Elizabeth when accompanying King Charles III during his first trip to Wales since ascending to the throne. During the visit, Camilla wore a replica of Elizabeth's Welsh Guards Leek Brooch, per the Daily Mail. The original brooch was designed for Elizabeth in 1960 and she wore it at most events involving the Welsh Guards.

Chris Jackson/Getty

As for Queen Elizabeth's jewelry collection, Charles will likely inherit the bulk of it. However, it is possible that the queen handed out some of her pieces before her passing to other family members as "long-term loans," Lauren Kiehna of The Court Jeweller told Page Six.

There is also speculation that Queen Elizabeth left Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara, which Princess Diana was known to wear, to Catherine, Princess of Wales. The queen might also have bequeathed the Cartier Halo Tiara to the new Duchess of Cornwall, given that she wore it when she married Prince William in 2011.