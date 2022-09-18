Nations Across The Globe Are Honoring Queen Elizabeth In Unique And Moving Ways

It's clear that the United Kingdom is mourning the loss of their monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, after she died at the age of 96 on September 8. In fact, it's expected that London will see record-breaking numbers in the city's transportation system, as travelers embark on a historical period to honor the queen during her 12-day mourning period, with her funeral nearing on September 19.

Throughout this month, fellow British celebrities like Jude Law, Daniel Craig, Victoria Beckham, and more paid tribute to Her Majesty, helping write the narrative of the great legacy she left on Brits and those around the world during her 70-year reign.

Because her time as the head of the British monarch was so impactful throughout so many decades, non-English people all over the world are celebrating the life of Queen Elizabeth in a myriad of ways that is propelling her legacy forward during this transitional time for the royal family.